Shrimp fajitas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Half Chicken Half Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
CHICKEN | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
FRESH SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Half Steak Half Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
SKIRT STEAK | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Fajita with Shrimp
|$25.95
Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Family Fajita and Grilled Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak fajitas or carnitas plus 12 grilled shrimp with our homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack and fresh jalapeno, bacon wrapped and mesquite grilled, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Guadalajara with skirt steak and chicken for $1
|Seasoned Shrimp Fajitas for 2
|$47.73
Mesquite grilled fajita-style shrimp, generously spiced with our signature parrilla spice and topped with Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra.