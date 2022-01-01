Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Chicken Half Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
CHICKEN | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
FRESH SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Half Steak Half Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
SKIRT STEAK | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita with Shrimp$25.95
Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions & Tomatoes; Served with Black Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the Side
More about Guardado's Restaurant
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Family Fajita and Grilled Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak fajitas or carnitas plus 12 grilled shrimp with our homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack and fresh jalapeno, bacon wrapped and mesquite grilled, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Guadalajara with skirt steak and chicken for $1
Seasoned Shrimp Fajitas for 2$47.73
Mesquite grilled fajita-style shrimp, generously spiced with our signature parrilla spice and topped with Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra.
More about Uncle Julio's

