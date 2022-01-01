Shrimp tacos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Shrimp Taco
|$14.00
Ancho shrimp, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pico de gallo. Flour tortillas.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Honey Glazed Shrimp Tacos.
|$10.00
HONEY-HABANERO GLAZE | CUCUMBER-AVOCADO SALAD | BLUE CORN TORTILLAS (2 tacos per order, add 3rd for $3)
|Guajillo Shrimp Tacos.
|$10.00
GRILLED GUAJILLO SHRIMP | CABBAGE SLAW | ONIONS | CILANTRO | QUESO FRESCO
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Shrimp Taco
|$14.00
Adobo shrimp, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pico de gallo. Flour tortillas.