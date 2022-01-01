Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$14.00
Ancho shrimp, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pico de gallo. Flour tortillas.
898c102d-e463-4101-8c89-9d8a41ddbf31 image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Glazed Shrimp Tacos.$10.00
HONEY-HABANERO GLAZE | CUCUMBER-AVOCADO SALAD | BLUE CORN TORTILLAS (2 tacos per order, add 3rd for $3)
Guajillo Shrimp Tacos.$10.00
GRILLED GUAJILLO SHRIMP | CABBAGE SLAW | ONIONS | CILANTRO | QUESO FRESCO
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$14.00
Shrimp Taco$14.00
Adobo shrimp, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pico de gallo. Flour tortillas.
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Grilled Black Tiger Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Pepper sauce, pickled onion, cotija, mole Verde, corn tortilla, and lime.
