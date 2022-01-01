Shrimp tempura in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Rock Shrimp Tempura$9.95
Deep fried jumbo shrimp in a light batter, and served with spicy mayonnaise dipping sauce on the side. Six pieces.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Maki$8.50
5 pieces
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura APP$13.99
Two shrimp and seasonal vegetables fried tempura style.
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura DINNER$19.99
Four large shrimp and assorted vegetables fried tempura style with koshihikari rice.
More about Hanaro Sushi

