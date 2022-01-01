Shrimp tempura in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$9.95
Deep fried jumbo shrimp in a light batter, and served with spicy mayonnaise dipping sauce on the side. Six pieces.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$8.50
5 pieces
|Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura APP
|$13.99
Two shrimp and seasonal vegetables fried tempura style.
|Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura DINNER
|$19.99
Four large shrimp and assorted vegetables fried tempura style with koshihikari rice.