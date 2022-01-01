Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Papaya Lettuce Wrap$4.00
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack and fresh jalapeno, bacon wrapped and mesquite grilled, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Guadalajara with skirt steak and chicken for $1
Family Fajita and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak or carnitas fajitas plus 12 bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and fresh jalapeno and grilled over open flame Homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
Family Fajita and Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak or carnitas fajitas plus 12 bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and fresh jalapeno and grilled over open flame Homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions Churros
More about Uncle Julio's

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Beef Fried Rice

Pancakes

Thai Green Curry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Burritos

Hummus

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Satay

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston