Shrimp wraps in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Shrimp Papaya Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack and fresh jalapeno, bacon wrapped and mesquite grilled, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Guadalajara with skirt steak and chicken for $1
|Family Fajita and Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Meal for 4
Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak or carnitas fajitas plus 12 bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and fresh jalapeno and grilled over open flame Homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions, plus a dozen churros for dessert
|Family Fajita and Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole Mesquite grilled chicken and steak or carnitas fajitas plus 12 bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and fresh jalapeno and grilled over open flame Homemade flour tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, beans, sauteed peppers and onions Churros