Shumai in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Shumai
Bethesda restaurants that serve shumai
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
Avg 4
(1759 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai
$8.00
Eight pieces. Shrimp dumplings. Served steamed or deep fried with ponzu sauce.
More about Hanaro Sushi
POKE
Poki DC
10400 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
Avg 4.8
(1081 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai - Steamed
$6.00
More about Poki DC
