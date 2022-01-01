Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve shumai

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai$8.00
Eight pieces. Shrimp dumplings. Served steamed or deep fried with ponzu sauce.
More about Hanaro Sushi
POKE

Poki DC

10400 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (1081 reviews)
Shrimp Shumai - Steamed$6.00
More about Poki DC

