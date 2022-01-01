Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve singapore noodles

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Singapore Rice Noodle$13.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Chow Rice Noodle Singapore Style$19.95
Baby shrimp, roast pork, bean sprouts, green pepper, and onion in egg curry flavored.
More about Hunan Kitchen

