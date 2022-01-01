Singapore noodles in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve singapore noodles
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Singapore Rice Noodle
|$13.95
More about Hunan Kitchen
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Chow Rice Noodle Singapore Style
|$19.95
Baby shrimp, roast pork, bean sprouts, green pepper, and onion in egg curry flavored.
|Chow Rice Noodle Singapore Style
|$19.95
Baby shrimp, roast pork, bean sprouts, green pepper, and onion in egg curry flavored.