Sliders in Bethesda

Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Meatball Sliders
|$11.00
3 Handrolled Beef Meatballs | Toasted Brioche
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$6.99
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, and soy.
Two, 2oz sliders with American cheese on toasted buns. Served with choice of potato wedges, fruit, or a small cookie.
|Kids Chicken Tender Sliders
|$6.99
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, and soy.
Two chicken tender sliders with honey on toasted buns. Served with choice of potato wedges, fruit, or a small cookie.
|Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders
|$7.50
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|3 Sliders
|$14.00
Pick 3 Sliders, Served With Your Choice Of Side And A Pickle
|2 Sliders
|$12.00
Pick 2 Sliders, Served With Your Choice Of Side And A Pickle
|4 Sliders
|$16.00
Pick 4 Sliders, Served With Your Choice Of Side And A Pickle
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Meatball Sliders
|$10.00
3 beef sliders | brioche buns
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|BAO SLIDER*
|$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (contains gluten)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Kids Meatball Sliders w/ Fries
|$9.00
BGR
4827 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda
|#Kids Sliders
|$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Korean Short Rib Sliders
|$15.00
Chili, ginger soy, kimchi, Lyon's bakery, and potato rolls.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickside Food & Drink
4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Parmesan Sliders
|$15.00
Mozzarella and tomato sauce.
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$15.00
Mini house blended burgers, brickside sauce and cheddar.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|PULLED PORK ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, gold bbq sauce, pickles, chopped onion.
|BBQ BACON ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, crispy onions, sliced bacon bbq sauce, pickles.
|CHICKEN TENDER ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, pickles, bacon, Ranch.
SAUSAGES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dog Haus
7904 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Impossible Slider
|$4.79
Mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions, served on a king’s hawaiian roll.
|Corn Dog Slider
|$4.39
All beef mini dog dipped in our Haus made root beer batter.
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$4.39
Angus beef, mayo, white American cheese, and caramelized onions served on a King's Hawaiian roll.