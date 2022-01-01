Sliders in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sliders$11.00
3 Handrolled Beef Meatballs | Toasted Brioche
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$6.99
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, and soy.
Two, 2oz sliders with American cheese on toasted buns. Served with choice of potato wedges, fruit, or a small cookie.
Kids Chicken Tender Sliders$6.99
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, and soy.
Two chicken tender sliders with honey on toasted buns. Served with choice of potato wedges, fruit, or a small cookie.
Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders$7.50
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
More about Ensemble
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Sliders$14.00
Pick 3 Sliders, Served With Your Choice Of Side And A Pickle
2 Sliders$12.00
Pick 2 Sliders, Served With Your Choice Of Side And A Pickle
4 Sliders$16.00
Pick 4 Sliders, Served With Your Choice Of Side And A Pickle
More about Caddies On Cordell
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sliders$10.00
3 beef sliders | brioche buns
Meatball Sliders$11.00
3 beef sliders | brioche buns
More about Alatri Bros
Item pic

 

PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAO SLIDER*$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (contains gluten)
More about PLANTA
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Meatball Sliders w/ Fries$9.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Beef Sliders$17.00
More about Barrel and Crow
#Kids Sliders image

 

BGR

4827 Fairmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about BGR
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Korean Short Rib Sliders$15.00
Chili, ginger soy, kimchi, Lyon's bakery, and potato rolls.
More about Cooper's Mill
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$15.00
Mozzarella and tomato sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders$15.00
Mini house blended burgers, brickside sauce and cheddar.
More about Brickside Food & Drink
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
PULLED PORK ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK$33.09
Pack of 6, gold bbq sauce, pickles, chopped onion.
BBQ BACON ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK$33.09
Pack of 6, crispy onions, sliced bacon bbq sauce, pickles.
CHICKEN TENDER ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK$33.09
Pack of 6, pickles, bacon, Ranch.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

SAUSAGES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dog Haus

7904 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1609 reviews)
Impossible Slider$4.79
Mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions, served on a king’s hawaiian roll.
Corn Dog Slider$4.39
All beef mini dog dipped in our Haus made root beer batter.
Cheeseburger Slider$4.39
Angus beef, mayo, white American cheese, and caramelized onions served on a King's Hawaiian roll.
More about Dog Haus

