Spaghetti and meatballs in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
Spaghetti with beef and pork meatballs and parmesan.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
chicken or beef | tomato sauce
More about Alatri Bros
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$9.00
More about Mamma Lucia
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Meatballs Spaghetti$21.00
Spaghetti served with homemade Marinara sauce, topped with Beef Meatballs (5) and parmesan cheese and served with 3 pc Garlic Bread on the side.
More about M & N's Pizza

