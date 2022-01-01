Spaghetti and meatballs in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$15.00
Spaghetti with beef and pork meatballs and parmesan.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
chicken or beef | tomato sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$9.00