Steak fajitas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Chicken Half Steak Fajitas$24.00
SKIRT STEAK | CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Steak Fajitas.$22.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK | GREEN ONION | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DEGALLO | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Half Steak Half Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
SKIRT STEAK | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$23.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Steak Fajita Bowl$18.75
Mesquite grilled skirt steak with rice, roasted corn, black beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chipotle crema, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for One$24.73
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
More about Uncle Julio's

