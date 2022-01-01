Steak fajitas in Bethesda
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Half Chicken Half Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
SKIRT STEAK | CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Steak Fajitas.
|$22.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK | GREEN ONION | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DEGALLO | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
|Half Steak Half Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
SKIRT STEAK | SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Steak Fajitas
|$23.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$18.75
Mesquite grilled skirt steak with rice, roasted corn, black beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chipotle crema, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two
|$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for One
|$24.73
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.