Steak sandwiches in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Sandwich$17.00
Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mac & Cheese Sauce, and Gruyere Cheese. Served On a Ciabatta Bun with a side of Rosemary Parmesan Chips.
More about Piccoli Piatti
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Steak and Cheese Sandwich$12.49
Philly beef steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.49
Chicken steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (4404 reviews)
Steak Sandwich$20.95
caramelized onions and peppercorn mayo; served with frites
More about Mon Ami Gabi
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Steak and Cheese Sandwich (5 oz)$9.99
Steak, sauteed onion, green pepper, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise subroll.
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

