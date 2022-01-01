Steak sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mac & Cheese Sauce, and Gruyere Cheese. Served On a Ciabatta Bun with a side of Rosemary Parmesan Chips.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Steak and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.49
Philly beef steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.49
Chicken steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mon Ami Gabi
7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Steak Sandwich
|$20.95
caramelized onions and peppercorn mayo; served with frites