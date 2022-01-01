Steak subs in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve steak subs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Special Steak & Cheese Sub
|$16.00
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$15.00
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo & provolone cheese
|Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo & provolone cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$10.95
Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce and Mayo