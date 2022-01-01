Steamed mixed vegetables in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve steamed mixed vegetables
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Steamed Beef with Mixed Vegetables
|$16.95
|Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
|$15.95
|Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
|$16.95
More about Hunan Kitchen
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Steamed Bean Curd with mixed vegetables
|$16.95
Served with mixed vegetables.
|Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
|$18.95