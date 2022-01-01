Street tacos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve street tacos
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Street Taco
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Street Tacos Party Pack
|$51.80
Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of meat, choice of rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro mix, relish, green tomatillo sauce, hot chile de arbol sauce, and choice of tortillas.
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Fire-Grilled Street Tacos
|$18.98
Straight from the heart of Mexico–fire-grilled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, roasted habanero salsa, roasted jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, lime crema and Mexican rice and black beans