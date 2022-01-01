Summer rolls in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|A16 SUMMER ROLLS WITH NEM NUONG (2 Rolls)
|$8.00
Steamed grilled Vietnamese pork sausage, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
|A2 SUMMER ROLLS WITH TOFU (2 Rolls)
|$8.00
Tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
|A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)
|$8.00
Steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce