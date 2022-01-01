Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve summer rolls

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
A16 SUMMER ROLLS WITH NEM NUONG (2 Rolls)$8.00
Steamed grilled Vietnamese pork sausage, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
A2 SUMMER ROLLS WITH TOFU (2 Rolls)$8.00
Tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
A1 SUMMER ROLLS WITH SHRIMPS (2 Rolls)$8.00
Steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Vietnamese Shrimp Summer Roll$7.95
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, lettuce, and basil wrapped with rice paper, and served with plum sauce on the side. Not fried. Two pieces.
