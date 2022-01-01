Tacos in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Trio image

 

Chaia

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
2 Tacos$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
Taco Tray$50.00
choose up to two fillings
More about Chaia
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
Carnitas Taco$11.00
Traditional Mexican style slow cooked pork, salsa verde, topped with onion & cilantro. Corn tortillas.
Baja Mahi Taco - Special$14.00
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Carne Asada Tacos. image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Roasted Vegetable Tacos.$8.00
SQUASH | ZUCCHINI | CORN | ONION | QUESO FRESCO | AVOCADO | GUAJILLO SALSA
Chicken Tacos.$9.00
CHICKEN | GUACAMOLE | CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CILANTRO | GUAILLO SALSA
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
Salmon Taco$15.00
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
Vegetarian Taco$11.00
Fresh avocado, signature sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with charred corn. Corn tortillas.
More about Fish Taco
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos del Pueblo MIX$17.95
Tacos al Pastor$17.95
Roasted pork sliced, topped with fresh pineapple. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
Tacos Party Pack$51.80
Includes choice of tortillas with your choice of meat, choice of beans, choice of rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and chips & salsa. Consider adding drinks and desserts. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Grilled Black Tiger Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Pepper sauce, pickled onion, cotija, mole Verde, corn tortilla, and lime.
More about Cooper's Mill
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Hanaro Tacos$10.00
Served on two grilled tortillas with spicy tomato salsa, cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro, and lime.
More about Hanaro Sushi
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Kid Crispy or Soft Taco $7.59
Single beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Classic Taco Salad
Choose from: ground beef, pulled or fajita chicken on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with avocados, grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese in our homemade tortilla shell with homemade ranch on the side
Soft Taco Plate$14.26
Choose between two or three pulled chicken, ground beef, mesquite grilled fajita chicken or beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
More about Uncle Julio's
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CAJUN FISH TACOS$17.69
Three crispy corn tortillas wrapped in soft flour tortillas, blackened cod, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cajun rémoulade, served with waffle fries.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Momo

4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (2856 reviews)
Korean Tacos (3)$15.99
More about Momo
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$11.00
Two tacos filled with chicken, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Tossed in house buffalo sauce.
Smoked Salmon Tacos$14.00
Two tacos filled with smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, slaw, and drizzled with citrus aioli.
More about Smoke BBQ

