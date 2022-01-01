Tacos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tacos
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Taco Trio
|$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
|2 Tacos
|$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
|Taco Tray
|$50.00
choose up to two fillings
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
|Carnitas Taco
|$11.00
Traditional Mexican style slow cooked pork, salsa verde, topped with onion & cilantro. Corn tortillas.
|Baja Mahi Taco - Special
|$14.00
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Carne Asada Tacos.
|$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
|Roasted Vegetable Tacos.
|$8.00
SQUASH | ZUCCHINI | CORN | ONION | QUESO FRESCO | AVOCADO | GUAJILLO SALSA
|Chicken Tacos.
|$9.00
CHICKEN | GUACAMOLE | CARAMELIZED ONIONS | CILANTRO | GUAILLO SALSA
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
|Salmon Taco
|$15.00
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
|Vegetarian Taco
|$11.00
Fresh avocado, signature sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with charred corn. Corn tortillas.
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tacos del Pueblo MIX
|$17.95
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.95
Roasted pork sliced, topped with fresh pineapple. Served with (3) corn tortillas, mexican rice, refried beans, white onions, cilantro, relish, green tomatillo salsa and hot chile de arbol salsa.
|Tacos Party Pack
|$51.80
Includes choice of tortillas with your choice of meat, choice of beans, choice of rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and chips & salsa. Consider adding drinks and desserts. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Grilled Black Tiger Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Pepper sauce, pickled onion, cotija, mole Verde, corn tortilla, and lime.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Hanaro Tacos
|$10.00
Served on two grilled tortillas with spicy tomato salsa, cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro, and lime.
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Kid Crispy or Soft Taco
|$7.59
Single beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Classic Taco Salad
Choose from: ground beef, pulled or fajita chicken on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. Topped with avocados, grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese in our homemade tortilla shell with homemade ranch on the side
|Soft Taco Plate
|$14.26
Choose between two or three pulled chicken, ground beef, mesquite grilled fajita chicken or beef tacos with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CAJUN FISH TACOS
|$17.69
Three crispy corn tortillas wrapped in soft flour tortillas, blackened cod, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cajun rémoulade, served with waffle fries.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Momo
4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Korean Tacos (3)
|$15.99
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Two tacos filled with chicken, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Tossed in house buffalo sauce.
|Smoked Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
Two tacos filled with smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, slaw, and drizzled with citrus aioli.