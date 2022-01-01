Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve tarts

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Cheesecake Tart$4.00
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
Smores Tart$4.00
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy, treenuts
Seasonal Ted's Tart$4.00
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Red Fruit Tart (Serves 10)$42.99
The four colorful types of fruit that form the heart of this tart – cherry, raspberry, red currant, and blackberry – together recreate an evocative spectrum of summer produce.
The strong flavor of red fruit is offset by vanilla custard and crispy, flaky pastry. Available as individual slices or a whole tart serving 8 to 10 people.
Large Apple and Almond Tart (Serves 10)$42.99
Our classic apple and almond tart has a crispy, buttery pastry crust and a generous infilling of custard. The sliced apples are topped with almonds and a delicate coating of powdered sugar.
PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tartes$37.00
Your choice of French apple tart or pear almond tart or mixed berry tart or lemon meringue tart.
Amandine Pear Tart$6.95
Traditional tart made with sweet dough pear and almond cream tart.
Fruit Tart$7.25
Sweet dough with almond cream, pastry cream and fresh fruits.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Berry Linzer Tart Slice$6.50
Tart mixture of raspberries and blackberries rest on our rich, buttery pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Apricot Tart Slice$6.50
Tart apricots rest on frangipane and baked inside a tender buttery pie dough.
Contains: Dairy, Wheat, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
French Apple Tart$34.00
Delicious apple sauce topped with paper thin slices of apples. Serves 6.
Order must be placed 48 hours in advance and is subject to availability.
If you need your tart on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
Lemon Meringue Tart (indi)$6.00
Tomato Goat Cheese Tart$14.00
Basil pesto, petite salad.
Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Tart$18.00
roasted and glazed wild mushrooms, camembert cheese
Dark Chocolate Tart$13.00
banana caramel
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Normande Tart$47.65
Shortcrust pastry-based apple tart filled with sauteed apples and topped with a creamy egg custard. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg. Order 48h in advance
Mini Raspberry Tart$2.85
Mini tartelette layered with cream and garnished with fresh raspberries Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg.
Mini Chocolate Caramel Tart$2.85
Ganache chocolate with salted caramel on top. Contains : Soy, Dairy, Gluten
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

