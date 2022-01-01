Tiramisu in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
espresso soaked savoiardi cookies | sweet mascarpone cream | Italian liqueurs | cocoa powder....a great pick me up!
More about Piccoli Piatti
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Homemade Tiramisu
|$6.00
Coffee and sweet cream on a layer of lady fingers soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Tiramisu
|$8.95
Chef Tony's Grandmothers recipe, Classic Tira Misu, Creamy layers of Espresso & Kahlua soaked lady fingers, Creamy layers in between!
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Traditional Tiramisu
|$7.00
Lady finger cake, espresso syrup, & marscapone cheese mousse
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Mamma's Own Tiramisu
|$8.00
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Tiramisu
|$8.75
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Tiramisu Cake
|$5.00