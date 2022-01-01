Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
espresso soaked savoiardi cookies | sweet mascarpone cream | Italian liqueurs | cocoa powder....a great pick me up!
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Tiramisu$6.00
Coffee and sweet cream on a layer of lady fingers soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.
Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.95
Chef Tony's Grandmothers recipe, Classic Tira Misu, Creamy layers of Espresso & Kahlua soaked lady fingers, Creamy layers in between!
Item pic

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Tiramisu$7.00
Lady finger cake, espresso syrup, & marscapone cheese mousse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
Traditional Italian dessert, espresso soaked lady fingers layered with fluffy mascarpone and Marsala sabayon.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mamma's Own Tiramisu$8.00
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Tiramisu$8.75
consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Tiramisu Cake$5.00
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Tiramisu Cake$8.25
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Tiramisu$11.00
“ettore” style tiramisu
