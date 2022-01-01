Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve tomato salad

Item pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SUN-DRIED TOMATO SALAD$8.95
Sun-Dried Tomato Caesar Dressing with Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Shavings and Homemade Croutons over a bed of Romaine Lettuce.
More about Edith's Pizza
consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Ethiopian Style Tomato Salad$10.00
Chopped tomatoes, jalapeno, bell peppers, onion olive oi, and lemon. Served with homemade salad dressing.
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (4404 reviews)
Tomato Salad$17.95
Corsicana feta, torn basil,red onion, red wine vinaigrette
More about Mon Ami Gabi
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Cucumber Tomato Salad$5.00
Cucumber, tomato, and onion in cumin citrus vinaigrette.
More about Smoke BBQ

