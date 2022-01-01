Tomato salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tomato salad
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|SUN-DRIED TOMATO SALAD
|$8.95
Sun-Dried Tomato Caesar Dressing with Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Shavings and Homemade Croutons over a bed of Romaine Lettuce.
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Ethiopian Style Tomato Salad
|$10.00
Chopped tomatoes, jalapeno, bell peppers, onion olive oi, and lemon. Served with homemade salad dressing.
Mon Ami Gabi
7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Tomato Salad
|$17.95
Corsicana feta, torn basil,red onion, red wine vinaigrette