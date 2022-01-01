Tostadas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Tostada
|$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, zucchini, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese.
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Tostadas.
|$9.00
CHICKEN TINGA | REFRIED BEANS | FRESH AVOCADO | GUAJILLO & SALSA VERDE | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | COTIJA CHEESE
More about Fish Taco
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Tostada
|$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, zucchini, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese.
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)
|$16.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost