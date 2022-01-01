Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve tostadas

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, zucchini, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tostadas.$9.00
CHICKEN TINGA | REFRIED BEANS | FRESH AVOCADO | GUAJILLO & SALSA VERDE | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | COTIJA CHEESE
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$5.00
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, zucchini, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Laredo (Taco Salad)$16.95
A large crispy flour tortilla shell filled with romaine lettuce, mixed with tomatoes, red onions, refried beans and our house dressing. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheese. **please note - Changes may incur an additional cost
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Tostadas$11.00
Duck Confit, Pickled Onions, Sour Cream, Tamarind Chipotle Sauce.
More about Barrel and Crow

