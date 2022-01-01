Tuna salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tuna salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad
|$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna salad
|$9.50
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Albacore Tuna, Celery and Mayo
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad
|$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
|Tuna Salad Melt on Rye
|$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Light tuna, mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper, lettuce, and tomato.