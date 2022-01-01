Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)$6.50
Tuna Salad$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna salad$9.50
More about Caddies On Cordell
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna Salad$9.00
Tuna Salad$9.00
Albacore Tuna, Celery and Mayo
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)$6.50
Tuna Salad$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Item pic

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2lb of Tuna Salad.
Tuna Salad Melt on Rye$11.00
Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.25
Light tuna, mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Lilit Cafe
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$18.99
Thinly sliced seared ahi tuna. Served on a bed of mixed greens, avocado, and sesame dressing.
More about Hanaro Sushi

