Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.25
Light tuna, mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Lilit Cafe
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Jalapenos, Tabasco, Vegan Pesto, Tomato, Tuna
More about Joe & The Juice
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (474 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Jalapenos, Tabasco, Vegan Pesto, Tomato, Tuna
More about Joe & The Juice
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Tuna Melt Sandwich$9.99
Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato pita bread.
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Cheese Pizza

Asian Salad

Croissants

Whitefish Salad

Chicken Wraps

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Bruschetta

Cappuccino

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston