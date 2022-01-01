Tuna sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Light tuna, mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper, lettuce, and tomato.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Spicy Tuna Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Jalapenos, Tabasco, Vegan Pesto, Tomato, Tuna
