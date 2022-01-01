Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club (with Bacon)$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club (with Bacon)$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$4.99
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

