Turkey clubs in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Ensemble
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Jive Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
Smoked turkey breast topped with melted cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, ranch and BBQ sauce on Texas Toast
Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|BLT TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Turkey And Brie Sandwich
|$14.00
Cranberry, mayo, brie, baguette.
More about Terrain Cafe
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
burrata, bacon, jersey tomato, bibb, garlic aioli, sourdough
More about Joe & The Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato, Turkey, Vegan Pesto
More about Joe & The Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato, Turkey, Vegan Pesto
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
SANDWICHES
Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
|Turkey Aria Sandwich
|$10.49
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, and Dijon mustard ciabatta.
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise triple-decker, and wheat bread.