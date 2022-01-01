Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jive Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Smoked turkey breast topped with melted cheddar, crispy onions, tomato, ranch and BBQ sauce on Texas Toast
Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg
More about Ensemble
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill image

 

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT TURKEY CLUB$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club (with Bacon)$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club (with Bacon)$9.75
Freshly roasted turkey with crispy bacon rounds. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese. Cold or melted.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Item pic

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey And Brie Sandwich$14.00
Cranberry, mayo, brie, baguette.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
burrata, bacon, jersey tomato, bibb, garlic aioli, sourdough
More about Terrain Cafe
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Turkey Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato, Turkey, Vegan Pesto
More about Joe & The Juice
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (474 reviews)
Turkey Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Mozzarella, Tomato, Turkey, Vegan Pesto
More about Joe & The Juice
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Turkey Aria Sandwich$10.49
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, and Dijon mustard ciabatta.
Turkey Club Sandwich$9.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise triple-decker, and wheat bread.
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Turkey Club Wrap$10.00
A powerhouse of thick sliced house turkey, built with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
More about Smoke BBQ

