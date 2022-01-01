Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Vegetable bean curd soup in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Vegetable Bean Curd Soup
Bethesda restaurants that serve vegetable bean curd soup
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
Avg 3.9
(119 reviews)
Vegetable with Bean Curd Soup
$9.95
For 2.
More about Hunan Kitchen
Mayflower
7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
Avg 4.4
(856 reviews)
Large Bean Curd with Vegetable Soup
$8.95
For two.
More about Mayflower
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda
Caesar Salad
Chili
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Braised Short Ribs
Chile Relleno
Mixed Green Salad
Risotto
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Bethesda to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(412 restaurants)
Rockville
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Silver Spring
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston