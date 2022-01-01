Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable bean curd soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve vegetable bean curd soup

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Vegetable with Bean Curd Soup$9.95
For 2.
More about Hunan Kitchen
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Large Bean Curd with Vegetable Soup$8.95
For two.
More about Mayflower

