Vegetable fried rice in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Market Fresh Vegetable Fried Rice$15.00
Crispy mushrooms, with zucchini, asparagus, peas, onions. Spicy miso aioli.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Vegetable Fried Rice$9.85
More about Mayflower

