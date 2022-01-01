Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable fried rice in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Vegetable Fried Rice
Bethesda restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
No reviews yet
Market Fresh Vegetable Fried Rice
$15.00
Crispy mushrooms, with zucchini, asparagus, peas, onions. Spicy miso aioli.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Mayflower
7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
Avg 4.4
(856 reviews)
Vegetable Fried Rice
$9.85
More about Mayflower
