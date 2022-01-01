Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whitefish salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve whitefish salad

Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)$4.00
Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)$9.75
Whitefish Salad$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whitefish Salad$9.00
Whitefish Salad$9.50
Whitefish Salad$9.50
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)$9.75
SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)$4.00
Whitefish Salad$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad 1/2lb$10.00
8 oz
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

