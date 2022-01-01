Whitefish salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve whitefish salad
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$4.00
|Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)
|$9.75
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.
More about Georgetown Bagelry
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.00
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.50
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Homemade Whitefish Salad (1/2 lb)
|$9.75
|SIDE OF WHITEFISH SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$4.00
|Whitefish Salad
|$9.50
Homemade smoked whitefish salad, with a choice of cream cheese, sliced cheese or no cheese.