Wontons in Bethesda

DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Sichuan Wontons
|$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
|Hong Kong Wonton
|$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens
CURRY • NOODLES
Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Wonton Soup
|$7.50
Crabmeat and mince pork wrap in wonton skin simmered in a light consomme with napa cabbage.
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crispy Shrimp Wonton
|$7.95
Fried wontons filled with chopped shrimp, corn, and cilantro. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side. Five pieces.
|Chicken Fried Wontons
|$7.95
Eight pieces.
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Fried chicken wonton with clear broth.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Momo
4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Cheese Wontons
|$8.99
Six fried mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton wrap and glazed with Momo's signature soy garlic sauce.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Fried Wonton
|$5.95
6 pieces.
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95