Wontons in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants that serve wontons

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Sichuan Wontons$8.50
Six per order, steamed chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons with bean sprouts served in a peanut chili sauce | Some Heat
Hong Kong Wonton$9.00
Handmade wontons swimming in homestyle chicken bone broth, char siu, egg noodles, and seasonal greens
CURRY • NOODLES

Tara Thai Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Wonton Soup$7.50
Crabmeat and mince pork wrap in wonton skin simmered in a light consomme with napa cabbage.
SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Crispy Shrimp Wonton$7.95
Fried wontons filled with chopped shrimp, corn, and cilantro. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce on the side. Five pieces.
Chicken Fried Wontons$7.95
Eight pieces.
Chicken Wonton Soup$4.95
Fried chicken wonton with clear broth.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Momo

4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (2856 reviews)
Cheese Wontons$8.99
Six fried mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton wrap and glazed with Momo's signature soy garlic sauce.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Fried Wonton$5.95
6 pieces.
Wonton Soup$4.95
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Wonton Soup$3.85
Fried Wontons$7.65
Ten pieces.
