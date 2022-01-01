Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt parfait Honey$4.73
Yogurt parfait Strawberry$4.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$3.99
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$3.99
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.
More about Bethesda Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Waffles

Chocolate Croissants

Lemon Tarts

Lassi

Fish Tacos

Chicken Biryani

Steamed Dumplings

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston