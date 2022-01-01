Yogurt parfaits in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Yogurt parfait Honey
|$4.73
|Yogurt parfait Strawberry
|$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Yogurt Parfait
|$3.99
Yogurt on top of berries served with a side of our homemade honey-roasted granola. Available in vanilla and strawberry.