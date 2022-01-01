Go
Bethesda Bagels

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

4819 Bethesda Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)

Popular Items

Nova & CC$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$4.99
Loose Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS, Bagels with toppings are under Sandwiches, Cream Cheese/Spreads)
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Plain CC$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Loose MINI Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS)
Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$21.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4819 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
