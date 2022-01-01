Go
Bethesda Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

10241 Old Georgetown Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Plain Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$4.99
Loose Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS, Bagels with toppings are under Sandwiches, Cream Cheese/Spreads)
Nova & CC$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Plain CC$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$21.00
Loose MINI Bagels To Go (NO TOPPINGS)
HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

10241 Old Georgetown Rd

Bethesda MD

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
