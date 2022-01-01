Bethlehem restaurants you'll love
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|COBB SALAD
|$13.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
|MARYLAND FRIES
|$7.00
CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE
|TACO SALAD
|$12.00
CHOICE OF PROTIEN, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, OLIVES, SALSA, GUACOMOLE, SOUTHWEST DRESSING, CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL
Hop Hill Brewing
1988 Blair Avenue, Bethlehem
|Santa's Little Helper
|$7.00
|House IPA
|$6.00
|Morning Blonde
|$6.00
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Chicken & Waffle
|$11.95
|Tofu Scramble
|$10.25
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
The Brick
1 West Broad Street, Bethlehem
|Fried Mozzarella Bites
|$7.99
served with marinara sauce
|Fries
|$5.99
hand cut
|Tuscana Panini
|$11.99
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, pesto
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, Sweet Potato Mash, House Pickles
|Beignets
|$10.00
Classic Beignets, dusted with powdered sugar and served with Maple Creme Anglaise
|Chicken & Waffles
|$21.00
Belgian Waffle, Spicy Maple Syrup on the side, Pickled Fruit
Mister Lee's - Bethlehem
512 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$12.00
Jerry's local pepper relish, radish, sesame seeds, scallion, "special sauce"
|Mister Lee's Noodles
|$16.00
local pork-mushroom dashi, chashu pork, Primordia Farm’s mushrooms, local greens, 60 minute egg
|Bo Saam Buns
|$14.00
pork shoulder, house kimchi, cucumbers, radish, local greens, carrot mustard, house aioli
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Jefe's Taqueria
506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
|Burrito
|$9.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Mexican Bowl (o)
|$9.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Super Quesadilla
|$9.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
ZEST bar+grille
306 S New St, Bethlehem
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings
|$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
|Airline Chicken Breast
|$26.00
brown sugar garlic chicken reduction, herb smashed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts
|Short Ribs
|$32.00
crispy garlic potato cake, mushrooms, pearl onion, roasted baby carrot, natural reduction
DONUTS • CAKES
Vegan Treats
1444 Linden St, Bethlehem
|Peanut Butter Bomb
|$10.95
|Strawberry Crunch Cake Donut
|$3.00
|Pecan Sticky Bun
|$5.95
TAPAS
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar
526 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada
|$19.95
|Traditional Guacamole
|$12.95
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roasted Bethlehem
22 W 4th St, Bethlehem
|Banana Bourbon
|$10.25
Made to Order Bourbon Syrup Flambéed with Bananas
|FOURTH STREET WRAP
|$11.25
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Tomato,
Arugula, Parmesan Spinach Basil Dressing
|Vegan Seasonal Pancakes
|$9.75
Cinnamon Bun Pancakes
Arnold's Market
1766 Friedensville Rd, Bethlehem
|Avocado
|$1.25
|Lemon
|$0.39
|Cucumbers
|$0.39
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM bethlehem
3217 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
|Chicken Wings
|$6.99
Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie
500 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Frijoles Blancos con Chorizo
|$13.95
White Bean & Chorizo Stew topped with a fried egg & frisee
|Manchego Apple Empanadas
|$11.95
Served with a spicy honey sauce
|Spinach Dip
|$10.95
blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|Sriracha Bowl
|$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.59
Poached eggs and sliced Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, draped with Hollandaise.
|Deli
|$6.99
House seasoned and handcrafted sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs, fried Monterey & Cheddar Cheese Blend.
CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Wiz Kidz
65 Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.99
Daily fresh cut fries
|Cali Steak
|$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, house tomato aioli, signature cheese blend
|Judgment Day Steak (Spicy)
|$12.50
House made pepper relish, signature cheese blend, topped with hot peppers
Don Juan Mex Grill
5540 Crawford Dr., Bethlehem
|Traditional Taco (1 per order)
|$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
|Don Juan Taco (1 per order)
|$4.25
Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing
|Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
DONUTS • CAKES
Vegan Treats Wholesale
1444 Linden St, Bethlehem
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$40.00
The Taste Smokers
318 E. Third St, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|GourMaQ Meat
Our popular MaQ & cheese topped with a protein of your choice
|GourMaQ & Cheese - Plain
|$8.00
Our popular 5 cheese MaQ & cheese with no protein toppings (plain).
|Choose 4 Meats
|$21.00
Please ONLY Choose 4 proteins and 2 sides unless you are paying for an additional side a la carte
Saxbys
3 W Morton St, Bethlehem
|Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
|Breakfast Grilled Three Cheese
|$4.99
Slay the day with this cheesy on the eyes & seriously melty Grilled Cheese for BREAKFAST! Featuring cheddar cheese, american cheese, scrambled eggs & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crispy wheatberry toast. Add bacon or turkey sausage if you'd like below!
|Cold Brew
|$3.45
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Couchpota.doh! Kitchen
306 Brodhead Avenue Storefront, Bethlehem
|Chili Hearty Bowl
|$10.00
Chili-chorizo on Spanish rice and beans, topped with a seared mash, melted mozzarella and red onion salad
|Chicken Cutlet Seared Mash
|$10.00
Pounded & breaded Chicken cutlet on 4 seared mash patties topped w/melted mozza and red onion salad
|PLANTAINS
|$4.00
ripe sweet plantain sliced & fried
Copperhead Grille - Center Valley
5737 Route 378, Bethlehem
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem
EDGE Restaurant
74 West Broad St Suite 220, Bethlehem
PRIME Steakhouse
325 Stoke Park Rd, Bethlehem
Apollo Grill
85 West Broad Street, Bethlehem
theMINT Gastropub
1223 W BROAD ST, Bethlehem
Gametime
1028 Broadway, Fountain Hill