Bethlehem American restaurants you'll love

GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
Popular items
PORK POT STICKERS
|$8.00
STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE
MARYLAND FRIES
|$7.00
CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE
COBB SALAD
|$13.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Steak & Eggs
|$15.95
Tofu Scramble
|$10.25
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, Sweet Potato Mash, House Pickles
Beignets
|$10.00
Classic Beignets, dusted with powdered sugar and served with Maple Creme Anglaise
Chicken & Waffles
|$21.00
Belgian Waffle, Spicy Maple Syrup on the side, Pickled Fruit
ZEST bar+grille
306 S New St, Bethlehem
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Dumplings
|$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
Airline Chicken Breast
|$26.00
brown sugar garlic chicken reduction, herb smashed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts
Short Ribs
|$32.00
crispy garlic potato cake, mushrooms, pearl onion, roasted baby carrot, natural reduction
CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Wiz Kidz
65 Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken
|$13.50
chicken, house made buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, signature cheese blend, topped with bleu cheese crumbles
WIZ KID Steak
House made wiz, signature cheese blend
Judgment Day Steak (Spicy)
|$12.50
House made pepper relish, signature cheese blend, topped with hot peppers