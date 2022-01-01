Bethlehem bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|PORK POT STICKERS
|$8.00
STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE
|MARYLAND FRIES
|$7.00
CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE
|COBB SALAD
|$13.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
ZEST bar+grille
306 S New St, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings
|$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
|Airline Chicken Breast
|$26.00
brown sugar garlic chicken reduction, herb smashed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts
|Short Ribs
|$32.00
crispy garlic potato cake, mushrooms, pearl onion, roasted baby carrot, natural reduction
TAPAS
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar
526 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$13.95
|Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)
|$11.95