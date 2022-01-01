Bethlehem bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Bethlehem

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PORK POT STICKERS$8.00
STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE
MARYLAND FRIES$7.00
CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE
COBB SALAD$13.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
More about The Clubhouse Grille
ZEST bar+grille image

 

ZEST bar+grille

306 S New St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (2098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Dumplings$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
Airline Chicken Breast$26.00
brown sugar garlic chicken reduction, herb smashed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts
Short Ribs$32.00
crispy garlic potato cake, mushrooms, pearl onion, roasted baby carrot, natural reduction
More about ZEST bar+grille
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar

526 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 3.9 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Carne Asada Quesadilla$13.95
Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)$11.95
More about Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar
F&A Grog House image

FRENCH FRIES

F&A Grog House

117 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
More about F&A Grog House

