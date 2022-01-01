Bethlehem breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Bethlehem

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
PORK POT STICKERS$8.00
STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE
MARYLAND FRIES$7.00
CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE
COBB SALAD$13.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
More about The Clubhouse Grille
The Flying Egg image

 

The Flying Egg

451 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Steak & Eggs$15.95
Tofu Scramble$10.25
More about The Flying Egg
Roasted Bethlehem image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roasted Bethlehem

22 W 4th St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (800 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Seasonal Pancakes$9.75
Cinnamon Bun Pancakes
Banana Bourbon$10.25
Made to Order Bourbon Syrup Flambéed with Bananas
Honch$10.75
2 Eggs, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Caramelized Onion, Pesto, Multi grain Ciabatta
More about Roasted Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Sriracha Bowl$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
Eggs Benedict$11.59
Poached eggs and sliced Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, draped with Hollandaise.
Deli$6.99
House seasoned and handcrafted sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs, fried Monterey & Cheddar Cheese Blend.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

