Bethlehem breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bethlehem
More about The Clubhouse Grille
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|PORK POT STICKERS
|$8.00
STEAMED OR FRIED WITH A SESAME SOY DIPPING SAUCE
|MARYLAND FRIES
|$7.00
CRINKLE CUT, OLD BAY, AMERICAN CHEESE SAUCE
|COBB SALAD
|$13.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
More about The Flying Egg
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
|Steak & Eggs
|$15.95
|Tofu Scramble
|$10.25
More about Roasted Bethlehem
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roasted Bethlehem
22 W 4th St, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|Seasonal Pancakes
|$9.75
Cinnamon Bun Pancakes
|Banana Bourbon
|$10.25
Made to Order Bourbon Syrup Flambéed with Bananas
|Honch
|$10.75
2 Eggs, Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Caramelized Onion, Pesto, Multi grain Ciabatta
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|Popular items
|Sriracha Bowl
|$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.59
Poached eggs and sliced Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, draped with Hollandaise.
|Deli
|$6.99
House seasoned and handcrafted sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs, fried Monterey & Cheddar Cheese Blend.