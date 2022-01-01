Bethlehem Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Bethlehem

El Jefe's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Jefe's Taqueria

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$9.50
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chips & Salsa$3.25
Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar

526 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 3.9 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Carne Asada Quesadilla$13.95
Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)$11.95
More about Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar
Don Juan Mex Grill image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

5540 Crawford Dr., Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada (1 per order)$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
Traditional Taco (1 per order)$3.45
Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions
More about Don Juan Mex Grill

