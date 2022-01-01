Brisket in
Bethlehem restaurants that serve brisket
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Brisket Po' Boy
$16.00
Aged Cheddar, Shallot Marmalade, Cabbage Slaw, Marinated Tomatoes. Served with Fresh Cut Fries
More about The Bayou
The Taste Smokers
318 E. Third St, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Brisket Sandwich
$15.00
More about The Taste Smokers
