Brisket in Bethlehem

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Po' Boy$16.00
Aged Cheddar, Shallot Marmalade, Cabbage Slaw, Marinated Tomatoes. Served with Fresh Cut Fries
Restaurant banner

 

The Taste Smokers

318 E. Third St, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
