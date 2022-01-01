Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bethlehem

Go
Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve cake

The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$18.00
Two (2) Crab Cakes served with house made remoulade
More about The Bayou
Item pic

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.95
Death by Chocolate Cake$10.95
Strawberry Cake Pops$3.00
More about Vegan Treats

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethlehem

Arugula Salad

Cookies

Chicken Fried Steaks

Taco Salad

Grits

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Home Fries

Map

More near Bethlehem to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston