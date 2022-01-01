Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
HAND BREADED WITH HONEY MUSTARD OR BBQ
More about The Clubhouse Grille
The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
3 chicken fingers served with fries
More about The Bayou
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works image

 

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works

559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$10.50
hand-battered panko breaded chicken,
choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard
More about Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
Wiz Kidz image

CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Wiz Kidz

65 Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Chicken Fingers w/Fries$7.99
More about Wiz Kidz

