Chocolate cannolis in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats Bakery

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate-encased Cannoli$5.50
Vegan Treats Wholesale - 1444 Linden Street

1444 Linden Street, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (Traditional)$40.00
