Chocolate mousse in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Chocolate Mousse
Bethlehem restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
blue grillhouse - 4431 Easton Avenue
4431 Easton Avenue, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
$11.50
More about blue grillhouse - 4431 Easton Avenue
DONUTS • CAKES
Vegan Treats Bakery
1444 Linden St, Bethlehem
Avg 4.5
(611 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse Whoopie Pie
$4.25
GF Chocolate Mousse Pie
$12.95
More about Vegan Treats Bakery
