Cobb salad in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Clubhouse Grille image

GRILL

The Clubhouse Grille

400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem

Avg 3.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COBB SALAD$14.00
FIELD GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, EGG, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOMATOES, AVOCADO & RANCH DRESSING
More about The Clubhouse Grille
PRIME Steakhouse image

 

PRIME Steakhouse - 325 Stoke Park Rd

325 Stoke Park Rd, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.99
mixed greens topped with cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, diced eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bacon bits. Served with our house vinaigrette.
More about PRIME Steakhouse - 325 Stoke Park Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Billy's Cobb Salad$10.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, crumbled smoked bacon, chèvre cheese, hard boiled egg and sliced avocado served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.

