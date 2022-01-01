Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Coleslaw
Bethlehem restaurants that serve coleslaw
GRILL
The Clubhouse Grille
400 illicks mill rd, Bethlehem
Avg 3.5
(31 reviews)
SIDE COLESLAW
$4.00
More about The Clubhouse Grille
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.00
More about Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethlehem
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Parmesan
Reuben
Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Quesadillas
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Bethlehem to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Milford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston