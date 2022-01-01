Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Bethlehem

Go
Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve collard greens

The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$9.00
Slow cooked greens with pork & molasses
More about The Bayou
Restaurant banner

 

The Taste Smokers

318 E. Third St, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$4.00
More about The Taste Smokers

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethlehem

Grits

Paninis

Huevos Rancheros

Coleslaw

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Home Fries

Pork Belly

Map

More near Bethlehem to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston