Collard greens in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Collard Greens
Bethlehem restaurants that serve collard greens
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$9.00
Slow cooked greens with pork & molasses
More about The Bayou
The Taste Smokers
318 E. Third St, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$4.00
More about The Taste Smokers
