Crab cakes in Bethlehem

Go
Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$18.00
Two (2) Crab Cakes served with house made remoulade
More about The Bayou
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Benedict$15.99
Lump Crab Cake and poached eggs placed on grilled ciabatta bread draped with Old Bay Hollandaise served with home-fries or mixed greens.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

