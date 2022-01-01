Crab cakes in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve crab cakes
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Two (2) Crab Cakes served with house made remoulade
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.99
Lump Crab Cake and poached eggs placed on grilled ciabatta bread draped with Old Bay Hollandaise served with home-fries or mixed greens.