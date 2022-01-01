Dumplings in Bethlehem

Mister Lee's - Bethlehem image

 

Mister Lee's - Bethlehem

512 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Dumplings$12.00
Jerry's local pepper relish, radish, sesame seeds, scallion, "special sauce"
Tofu Dumplings$12.00
ginger, shallot, scallion, Primordia Farm’s mushrooms, house mushroom soy sauce
Four per order.
Chicken Dumplings$12.00
confit chicken, ginger, pickled pears, garlic, soy, shallot, cilantro, pistachios
Four per order.
Crispy Chicken Dumplings image

 

ZEST bar+grille

306 S New St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (2098 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Dumplings$13.00
cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce
