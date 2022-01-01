Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Bethlehem

Go
Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve fajitas

Banner pic

 

Cactus Blue

2915 Schoenersville Rd,, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita$13.95
Served with rajas, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole and tortillas
More about Cactus Blue
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Jefe's Taqueria

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethlehem

Chimichangas

Caesar Salad

French Toast

Penne

Filet Mignon

Chicken Parmesan

Arugula Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Bethlehem to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston