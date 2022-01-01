Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve french toast

The Flying Egg image

 

The Flying Egg

451 Main Street, Bethlehem

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$7.95
Side of French Toast (1) pc$2.50
More about The Flying Egg
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

El Jefe's Taqueria

506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.2 (935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Breakfast$10.25
4 pieces of French toast + home fries + choice of protein + butter and syrup.
French Toast (Side)$6.25
4 pieces of French toast served with butter and syrup.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Roasted Bethlehem image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roasted Bethlehem

22 W 4th St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.6 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$6.00
Short/Full Stack
Vegan French Toast (VG)$6.00
Short/Full Stack
More about Roasted Bethlehem
Item pic

 

Saxbys

3 W Morton St, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Muffin$2.95
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.
More about Saxbys
PAZ'S FRENCH TOAST image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PAZ'S FRENCH TOAST$9.99
Brioche French toast draped with creamy chocolate hazelnut, strawberries & bananas. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.
BYO FRENCH TOAST
A delicious, classic breakfast dish made with thick slices of Challah bread soaked in our creme brûlée mixture, with a few sweet ingredients. You customize it, Billy's makes and cooks till golden brown. Enjoy :-)
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

Map

Map

