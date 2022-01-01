French toast in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve french toast
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
|French Toast
|$7.95
|Side of French Toast (1) pc
|$2.50
BURRITOS • TACOS
El Jefe's Taqueria
506 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
|French Toast Breakfast
|$10.25
4 pieces of French toast + home fries + choice of protein + butter and syrup.
|French Toast (Side)
|$6.25
4 pieces of French toast served with butter and syrup.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roasted Bethlehem
22 W 4th St, Bethlehem
|French Toast
|$6.00
Short/Full Stack
|Vegan French Toast (VG)
|$6.00
Short/Full Stack
Saxbys
3 W Morton St, Bethlehem
|French Toast Muffin
|$2.95
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|PAZ'S FRENCH TOAST
|$9.99
Brioche French toast draped with creamy chocolate hazelnut, strawberries & bananas. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.
|BYO FRENCH TOAST
A delicious, classic breakfast dish made with thick slices of Challah bread soaked in our creme brûlée mixture, with a few sweet ingredients. You customize it, Billy's makes and cooks till golden brown. Enjoy :-)