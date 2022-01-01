Grits in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve grits
More about The Bayou
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
|Shrimp N Grits
|$29.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits, Tomato Marmalade & Nola BBQ Sautéed Shrimp
|Jalapeno Grits
|$9.00
Aged Cheddar, Jalapeño puree
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem
10 E Broad St, Bethlehem
|Smokey Grits
|$6.99
Homestyle grits home fries, creamy chèvre cheese, and scallions, sprinkled with red pepper. 6.99
Add eggs over easy +2.50
Add crumbled Bacon +1.95