Grits in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Toast

Bethlehem restaurants that serve grits

Shrimp N Grits image

 

The Bayou

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp N Grits$29.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits, Tomato Marmalade & Nola BBQ Sautéed Shrimp
Jalapeno Grits$9.00
Aged Cheddar, Jalapeño puree
More about The Bayou
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (1959 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smokey Grits$6.99
Homestyle grits home fries, creamy chèvre cheese, and scallions, sprinkled with red pepper. 6.99
Add eggs over easy +2.50
Add crumbled Bacon +1.95
More about Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem

