Ice cream cake in Bethlehem

Bethlehem restaurants
Bethlehem restaurants that serve ice cream cake

Consumer pic

 

blue grillhouse - 4431 Easton Avenue

4431 Easton Avenue, Bethlehem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Hula Ice Cream Cake$13.00
More about blue grillhouse - 4431 Easton Avenue
Item pic

DONUTS • CAKES

Vegan Treats Bakery

1444 Linden St, Bethlehem

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Pint-Cake Batter Confetti Cake Chunk Ice Cream$9.95
More about Vegan Treats Bakery

