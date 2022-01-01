Muffins in Bethlehem
Bethlehem restaurants that serve muffins
More about The Flying Egg
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
|Side GF English Muffin
|$3.50
|Side English Muffin
|$2.50
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
3 W Morton St, Bethlehem
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.80
Studded with fresh blueberries and the kind of crumb topping you'll either want to eat first or save for last, depending on your snack strategy.
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.80
A traditional yogurt muffin filled with an untraditional (read: awesome) amount of chocolate chips.
|French Toast Muffin
|$2.95
Who doesn't like a hybrid? Especially when the result is better than the sum of its parts. Expect a big bakery-style muffin with buttery cinnamon apple flavor and a sweet sugar crunch.